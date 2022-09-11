Maharashtra reports new 701 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 187

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. At least 1,056 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,56,324, the official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 701 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths due to the infection, a state health department official said. With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 81,10,832 and the toll reached 1,48,288, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 365 cases, followed by 182 in the Pune circle, Kolhapur 36, Nagpur 32, Latur 30, Nashik 25, Akola 20 and Aurangabad 11, the official said.

Of the three fatalities, one was reported in Mumbai city, while two were from Satara district in Pune circle, he said.

Maharashtra currently has 6,220 active COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai has the highest 1,711 cases, followed by 1,437 and 1,370 cases in Thane and Pune districts respectively.

The state's recovery rate is at 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, he said. With 18,495 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state has reached 8,43,70,777.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,10,832; fresh cases 701; death toll 1,48,288; total recoveries 79,56,324; active cases 6,220; total tests 8,43,70,777.

Mumbai adds 187 cases

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 187 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,47,978 and the toll to 19,718, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216, he added.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city was 1,81,75,335, including 4,801 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

The caseload doubling time was 2,962 days, it added.

