Image Source : AP Maharashtra slashes by half COVID-19 testing charges to ₹ 500

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday brought down the rates of coronavirus RT-PCR tests to ₹ 500 from ₹ 1,000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the announcement.

After the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the charges for an RT-PCR test in the state were ₹ 4,500, which were slashed from time-to-time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

"The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at ₹ 500, ₹ 600 and ₹ 800. For giving samples at the collection centre, ₹ 500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be ₹ 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge ₹ 800," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health department, said.

The cost of anti-bodies test will be ₹ 250, ₹ 300 and ₹ 400 for similar services respectively.

"No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates," he added.

For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be ₹ 350, ₹ 450 and ₹ 550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be ₹ 150, ₹ 200 and ₹ 300 respectively, Dr Vyas said.

Tope said, "There is ample availability of material required for these tests. Which is why, the state government has decided to bring down the prices of these tests."

(With PTI inputs)

