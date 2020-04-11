Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide using his service revolver on Saturday in Malegaon in Nashik, an official said. Sub Inspector Azharuddin Sheikh shot himself under a tree in Malegaon City police station premises at 4:30pm while senior officials were discussing the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

