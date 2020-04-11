Saturday, April 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide using his service revolver on Saturday in Malegaon in Nashik, an official said. 

PTI PTI
Nashik Published on: April 11, 2020 20:25 IST
Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide using his service revolver on Saturday in Malegaon in Nashik, an official said. Sub Inspector Azharuddin Sheikh shot himself under a tree in Malegaon City police station premises at 4:30pm while senior officials were discussing the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Man kills self over coronavirus scare in Nashik

Fight Against Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: COVID-19 patient from Assam allegedly commits suicide

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X