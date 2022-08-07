Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Delhi, may hold talks with BJP leaders on state cabinet expansion

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is visiting the national capital today, amid talks around Maharashtra cabinet expansion. He attended the NITI Aayog meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 35 days have passed after Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office but the cabinet is yet to be expanded.

It is being speculated that Shinde will hold talks with some leaders from the BJP high command, regarding the allocation of departments in the Maharashtra cabinet. It is being said that list of ministers has been made and approval of BJP high command has to be taken.

However, as per sources, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are already in the capital and may discuss cabinet expansion with the bigwigs of the BJP.

On Saturday, Shinde said the functioning of the state government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

"The work of the government has not been affected in any way. The decision making process has not been affected. I and the deputy chief minister have been taking decisions and there is no impact on the working of the government,” Shinde told reporters. “This visit to Delhi is not at all connected with the expansion of the council of ministers,” Shinde added.

On June 30, rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Shinde formed a government with BJP's support. But they are they are under constant attack of opposition over the non-expansion of the cabinet till now. The issue of membership of rebel MLAs is also pending in the Supreme Court. It is being said that the new cabinet can be formed before August 15.

