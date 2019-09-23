Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Bodies of woman, four daughters found floating in well

Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, a police official said.

The woman along with her children left their home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, he said.

When they did not return home, the family members and other villagers searched for them in the area.

On Monday morning, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aarushi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, the official said, adding that their slippers were also spotted near the water body.

The police were trying to ascertain if this was a case of mass suicide, he said.

The bodies were later fished out from the well and sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Janefal police station in-charge Dilip Mataram said.

Some villagers said Ujjwala Dhoke's husband Baban Dhoke also died a few months ago due to suspected poisoning.

