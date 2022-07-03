Maharashtra assembly session LIVE updates: Stage set for Sena vs Sena face-off; speaker poll today

Sunday, July 03, 2022
     
The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: July 03, 2022 10:46 IST
Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, Mumbai news, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai news live, Mumba
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai.

Maharashtra assembly session LIVE updates: The election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am. Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi is the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker's election. He is pitted against first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar. NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Narhari Zirwal, the deputy Speaker, can perform officiating Speaker's duties even though a no-confidence motion is pending against him. The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.

 

 

Live updates :Maharashtra assembly special 2-day session

  • Jul 03, 2022 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Shinde-led faction leaves for assembly

    Eknath Shinde's rebel MLAs left from Hotel Taj President to Vidhan Bhavan in 2 buses.

    - Reports Jai Prakash (India TV) 

  • Jul 03, 2022 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Uddhav-led Shiv Sena turns aggressive after Shinde-led faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

    Shiv Sena leaders reached the office of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal. In the assembly, Uddhav Sena's group leader Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu, Arvind Sawant and MP Vinayak Raut are in the Deputy Speaker's chamber. Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil also reached Narhari Zirwal' office to support Uddhav Sena.

    - Reports Dinesh Maurya (India TV) 

  • Jul 03, 2022 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    - Reports Sachin Chaudhary (India TV) 

  • Jul 03, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Legislators start arriving at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

    Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Spokesperson BJP said, "We have the support of more than 170 MLAs. Udvav Thackeray and MVA should have respected the tradition of Maharashtra by conducting elections unopposed." "Shiv Sena is the one who has the numbers, so there is no point in the whip of Shiv Sena," he added. 

    - Reports Sachin Chaudhary (India TV) 

  • Jul 03, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    No whip is implemented in the election of Speaker: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP

    No whip is implemented in the election of Speaker so I appeal to all members to vote as per their conscience. Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has given a whip & so has the Uddhav Thackeray faction.We have an alliance with Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar's name will be proposed for Speaker post. First, there'll be voice vote. If someone asks for division of votes then it'll be done&the elected Speaker will take charge. We expect our candidate to get 165-170 votes: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP

  • Jul 03, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Crucial meet ahead of Speaker election in assembly

