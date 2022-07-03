Maharashtra assembly session LIVE updates: Stage set for Sena vs Sena face-off; speaker poll today

No whip is implemented in the election of Speaker so I appeal to all members to vote as per their conscience. Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has given a whip & so has the Uddhav Thackeray faction.We have an alliance with Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar's name will be proposed for Speaker post. First, there'll be voice vote. If someone asks for division of votes then it'll be done&the elected Speaker will take charge. We expect our candidate to get 165-170 votes: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP