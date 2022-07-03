Maharashtra assembly session LIVE updates: Stage set for Sena vs Sena face-off; speaker poll today

Maharashtra assembly session LIVE updates: The election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am. Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi is the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker's election. He is pitted against first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar. NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Narhari Zirwal, the deputy Speaker, can perform officiating Speaker's duties even though a no-confidence motion is pending against him. The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.