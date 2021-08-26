Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Rajasthan's Jodhpur (west-southwest) on Thursday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude-4.0, Occurred on 26-08-2021, 11:15:52 IST, Lat: 25.83 and Long: 72.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The earthquake occurred 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 1115 hours today.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Latest India News