Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The earthquake occurred 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 1115 hours today.

Jodhpur Published on: August 26, 2021 12:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

 

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Rajasthan's Jodhpur (west-southwest) on Thursday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude-4.0, Occurred on 26-08-2021, 11:15:52 IST, Lat: 25.83 and Long: 72.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted. 

The earthquake occurred 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 1115 hours today.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

