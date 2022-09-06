Madhya Pradesh: Teen tied to pole, thrashed by people on suspicion of being thief in Shahdol

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The boy was tracked down and based on a complaint by him, a case has been registered against unidentified people.

Madhya Pradesh: A 17-year-old boy was tied to a pole and beaten up by a group of people on suspicion of being a thief in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday. The matter came to light when a video of the incident, which took place in Pandav Nagar on Monday, surfaced on social media, an official said.

A group of four boys had come to the locality allegedly to collect donations for Ganpati festival celebrations, when some locals stopped them, Kotwali police station in charge Sanjay Jaiswal said. Three of the boys fled the scene, while one boy was caught, tied to a pole and thrashed, he said. Residents of the area have claimed that the boys were recceing the locality to carry out thefts and were involved in such cases, the official said.

The boy was tracked down and based on a complaint by him, a case has been registered against unidentified people, while an offence of house trespass has also been registered against the teen on a complaint by a resident of the locality, he said. Action will be taken after people are identified on the basis of the video that surfaced on social media, the official added.

