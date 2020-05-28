Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
Storm disrupts electricity supply in parts of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2020 18:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE

A storm has disrupted power supply in parts of Madhya Pradesh. "Power supply is cut in some parts of Madhya Pradesh after a storm hit electricity transmission lines near Sasan and Vindhyachal," a Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) official told PTI.

According to the official, the situation is currently being monitored and steps are being taken to restore the transmission lines for resuming the electricity supply as soon as possible. 

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd comes under the power ministry. It was earlier a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India. It was formed in March 2009 to handle the power management functions of Power Grid Corporation. 

(With PTI inputs)

