MP: Six cops suspended over lynching, SIT probe ordered (Representational Image)

Director-General of Police VK Singh has suspended six police personnel including Town Inspector Yuvraj Singh, ASI Nandlal Salone for negligence in Wednesday's lynching of a 35-year-old man in Baroli village of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, about 60 km from Indore. The mob instigated by labourers who owed the deceased, Ganesh Patel, some money, had also grievously injured his six friends on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of Additional SP Devendra Patidar to investigate the case. Two TI and three SI level officers will be part of the investigation team.

Describing the incident as tragic, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

He said that in civilised society such incidents are a shame to humanity and cannot be tolerated. VK Singh said further investigation is continuing into the incident.

State BJP President Rakesh Singh has alleged the state government has overlooked incidents of abetment of crime in the state. The law and order is in poor shape.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said Kamal Nath government has turned Madhya Pradesh into a Taliban state.

PCC media coordinator Narendra Saluja, said that the leaders who called the state Taliban should know that the main accused of the incident is BJP leader Ramesh Junapani, who led the mob and incited the violence. He has been arrested.

Saluja has also released a photo of the arrested Junapani with former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He said that the Chief Minister took immediate action and sent Minister Jeetu Patwari to meet the victims. Politicking should be avoided in such delicate issues. BJP is constantly politicising sensitive issues.

Unsuspecting villagers were tricked into lynching a 35-year-old man and grievously injuring his six friends in Baroli village of Dhar district about 60 km from here on Wednesday.

Vinod Mukati had hired some labourers from Baroli for some work at Indore. The labourers, who were paid an advance of Rs 50,000. When Mukati, Ganesh Patel and five other friends travelled to Baroli to recover the money from the labourers, the labourers spread a rumour about the visitors being child lifters.

Villagers armed with sticks and stones attacked Ganesh and his friends leaving Ganesh dead and others injured. They were all rushed to Indore for treatment. Villagers stoned the victims, set one of their cars on fire and damaged another one.

