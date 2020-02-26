MP: Three dead as motorcycle hits by truck in Mandla (Representative photo)

Three men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck at Madhopur Bypass in Mandla district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night. The victims, who were in the age group of 25 to 30 and worked with the Forest Department, were heading for the highway when a speeding truck hit them, said Anjania police post in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure.

Due to the impact, the petrol tank of the motorcycle caught fire, causing severe burn injuries to two of the victims. The third rider did not suffer burn injuries as he was thrown away from the motorbike. All three died on the spot, Nagpure said. The deceased were identified as Pradeep Masram, Balram Bhartiya and Santosh. The truck driver fled from the spot. Further investigation was on, the police official added.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Four killed in tractor accident

ALSO READ | PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Tamil Nadu road accident