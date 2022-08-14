Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
  Madhya Pradesh: Man electrocuted while putting up 'tricolour' in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Man electrocuted while putting up 'tricolour' in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh news: The incident took place on Saturday (August 13) in Narmada Road area under Barwaha police station limits, some 80 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Khargone Published on: August 14, 2022 12:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Man electrocuted while putting up national flag in Khargone district.

Highlights

  • A 45-year-old man died of electrocution while putting up a tricolour on shop
  • The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district ahead of country's independence day
  • The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway

Madhya Pradesh news:  A 45-year-old man died of electrocution while putting up a tricolour on a shop in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district ahead of the country's independence day, police said on Sunday (August 14).

The incident took place on Saturday (August 13) in Narmada Road area under Barwaha police station limits, some 80 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The man, identified as Mohan Patel, died while he was putting up the national flag on an iron rod which came in contact with a power supply line on the roof of a building housing the grocery shop, Barwaha police station in-charge Prakash Vaskale said.

He worked as an employee at the grocery shop, owned by local resident Ashok Khandelwal, he said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The country's 75th independence day will be celebrated on Monday (August 15). 

(With PTI inputs) 

