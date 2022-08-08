MP: 'Kanwariya' electrocuted, three injured after coming in contact with power line in Mhow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh news: A Kanwariya pilgrim died of electrocution, while three others sustained injuries on Monday after coming in contact with a high-tension power line while dancing on top of a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said.

The incident occurred near Memdi village in Mhow tehsil of the district in the afternoon, an official said.

"Kanwariya pilgrims were dancing to bhajans (devotional songs) atop two vehicles that had sound systems, without realising that a high-tension electricity line was passing above them,” Simrol police station in-charge R S Bhadoriya said.

A kanwariya pilgrim identified as Raunak came in contact with the overhead high-tension power line when he raised his hand and died on the spot, he said.

Three other pilgrims sustained injuries, and one of them has been referred to MY (Maharaja Yeshwantrao) Hospital in a critical state, the official said.

