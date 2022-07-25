Uttar Pradesh: 'Kanwariya' killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in Meerganj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga river water from Haridwar pass through Meerut during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan, Monday, July 25, 2022.

Kanwar Yatra 2022 news updates : A kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj, police said.

Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

