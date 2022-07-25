Monday, July 25, 2022
     
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 'Kanwariya' killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in Meerganj

Uttar Pradesh: 'Kanwariya' killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in Meerganj

Kanwar Yatra news: Girish Gupta, was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bareilly Updated on: July 25, 2022 13:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Kanwariya killed 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in Meerganj, latest update
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga river water from Haridwar pass through Meerut during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan, Monday, July 25, 2022.

Highlights

  • A kanwariya was killed on the highway in UP's Meerganj, said police
  • 7 others were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle
  • More details are awaited in this regard

Kanwar Yatra 2022 news updates: A kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj, police said.

Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

