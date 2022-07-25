Uttar Pradesh: 'Kanwariya' killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in Meerganj

Highlights
- A kanwariya was killed on the highway in UP's Meerganj, said police
- 7 others were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle
- More details are awaited in this regard
Kanwar Yatra 2022 news updates: A kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj, police said.
Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.
While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.
More details are awaited in this regard.
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Date, significance, rules & more about pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees in Sawan
ALSO READ: Kanwar devotees en route to Gwalior mowed down by truck in UP's Hathras, 6 killed