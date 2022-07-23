Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanwar devotees en route to Gwalior mowed down by truck in UP's Hathras, 5 killed

Kanwar Yatra news: At least 5 Kanwar devotees were killed, and another got critically injured on Saturday, after getting mowed down by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The incident took place at 2:15 am today, and a group of total 7 devotees was mowed down. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars.

Rajeev Krishna, ADG, Agra Zone, said that the incident took place at the Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. A probe is underway and the police has received information about the truck driver, he said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, two kanwariyas were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between two scooters on the Haridwar-Delhi National Highway. The accident occurred on Wednesday night and the deceased were identified as Rahul, a resident of Saharanpur and Shyam Thakur from Ghaziabad.

Due to the impact of the collision, the kanwariyas were flung into the air and landed several feet away, Kankhal police station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said.

