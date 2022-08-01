West Bengal: 10 electrocuted, several injured due to wiring of DJ system inside pickup van in Cooch Behar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 10 dead due to electrocution in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

West Bengal: As many as 10 people died due to electrocution in West Bengal's Cooch Behar late on Sunday night. The incident occurred after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted, the police said.

Soon after the incident, the passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the incident may have taken place due to the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van.

"Today at around 12 am, an incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj PS where one pick up van carrying passengers on its way to Jalpesh got electrocuted. The preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Matabhanga, Amit Varma.

"They were brought to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They are having minor injuries but require a thorough check-up. 10 people have been declared dead by the attending Medical Officer," the police official added.

He informed that all of the passengers belonged to the Sitalkuchi Police Station area and their families have been informed about the tragic incident.

"The vehicle has been seized but the driver has escaped. Senior officers are present at the spot. Police are coordinating for relief and any assistance required," Varma said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

