Madhya Pradesh: BJP creates history in local polls, Congress' support base erodes further

Madhya Pradesh Janpad Panchayat Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted a thumping victory in the just concluded Janpad Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh. BJP's big win has once again proved the dominance and popularity of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the mayoral elections held in 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in five places, while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged the post each in two other cities.

Similarly, nearly 20,000 BJP-supported candidates registered victory in 23,000 thousand Panchayats across the state. Not only this, the BJP has bagged all 3,468 wards of Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad in the state.

CM Chouhan thanks people for trusting BJP

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has got immense love from the people. "The Congress has now been confined to the corner. Now the entire rural area is standing with the Bharatiya Janata Party," Chouhan said.

Responding to a question that BJP was considered to be an 'urban party', CM Chouhan said, "The situation has changed now, BJP has moved ahead in the city, but in rural areas, the support that we have got is amazing."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes for poor, efforts to increase farmer's income, infrastructure development, public welfare work of Madhya Pradesh government have worked for the BJP. This is why the BJP has established itself in the rural areas as well," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters in Madhya Pradesh for the BJP's win in the local polls, and said this symbolises their unbreakable trust in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a tweet, Modi also congratulated party workers and the winning candidates.

