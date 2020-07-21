Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (85) passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. His son and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news of his demise. Lalji Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 13 after he had complained of urinary problem and fever. He, thereafter, developed complications in the liver and kidney and even underwent a surgical procedure. Later, Lalji Tandon was put on ventilator.

Ashutosh Tandon - Lalji Tandon's son put the news of his demise on Twitter.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he was anguished by his demise. "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away," he tweeted.

"Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," he added.

Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Tandon who was born on April 12, 1935, is survived by his wife Krishna Tandon and three sons. The veteran leader has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad for two terms and also remained the Leader of House of the Council.

He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for three terms and was a minister in BJP and BSP -BJP governments. In May 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Lucknow by a margin of over 40,000 votes. In 2018, he was appointed Governor of Bihar and shifted to Madhya Pradesh in the same capacity in 2019.

