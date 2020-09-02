LPG cylinder explodes at Pune residence; 4 injured

Image Source : PTI LPG cylinder explodes at Pune residence

At least four people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after the leakage of gas from it in a flat in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident took place around 7 am in the apartment located on the third floor of a building in the Ganesh Nagar area of Wadgaon Sherri suburb, they said.

The explosion was so powerful that it led to the collapse of the common wall separating two apartments, a fire brigade official said.

It seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) might have leaked overnight and the cylinder exploded when the gas burner or electric light in the house was turned on, an official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

"As per preliminary information, four people were injured and all of them have been admitted to a hospital," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage