Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP changes Meerut and Baghpat candidates, ex-ally Jayant Singh takes a dig

Samajwadi Party has changed its candidate from Meerut for the second time for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has also changed the candidate for the Baghpat constituency. Now Sunita Verma will contest from Meerut replacing Atul Pradhan. In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut against BJP candidate and actor Arun Govil.

Soon after being replaced, Pradhan took to X and said, "Whatever is the decision of National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I accept it. I will soon sit and talk with my colleagues."

In Baghpat, Amarpal Sharma replaces Manoj Chaudhary. According to reports, Samajwadi Party played 'Brahmin' card in 'Jaatland' Baghpat and now Amarpal Sharma will be party's candidate in place of Manoj Chaudhary.

Opposition's dig

The Samajwadi Party's frequent change of candidates in a few of its seats has given the Opposition a field day. Once an ally, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Singh took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and said, "Only those lucky ones in the opposition will get a chance for a few hours. For this I get a ticket for Lok Sabha candidate! And those whose tickets were not booked, their fate is…"