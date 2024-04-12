Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Malook Nagar, who joined Rashtriya Lok Dal, appointed as party's general secretary

Malook Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the BSP which was then in alliance with the RLD and Samajwadi Party.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: April 12, 2024 15:17 IST
Malook Nagar
Image Source : X Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar, who joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary, was on Friday appointed as General Secretary of the party. Nagar on Thursday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal in presence of Jayant Chaudhary.

Nagar, the Lok Sabha member from Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh, quit the BSP and announced that he would campaign for the RLD candidates in the region. Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the BSP which was then in alliance with the RLD and Samajwadi Party.

"This is the first time in the last 39 years that I am neither contesting the election of MP nor MLA, but I want to work for the country, hence today I have decided to leave the BSP. This is a well thought out decision," he said.

Chaudhary welcomed Nagar in the RLD by tying a green thread, symbolising farmers and their link to the fields, on his wrist. Chaudhary said Nagar will campaign for the RLD candidates in western Uttar Pradesh and strengthen the NDA in the region. 

