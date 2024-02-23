Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections: Trinamool-Congress seat-sharing talks resume after brief halt, say sources

Lok Sabha Elections: Trinamool-Congress seat-sharing talks resume after brief halt, say sources

According to reports, Trinamool Congress is demanding one seat in Meghalaya and two seats in Assam.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: February 23, 2024 17:46 IST
Mamata Banerjee with Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee with Rahul Gandhi

The seat-sharing talks between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress are back on track, sources said. Not just this, if things work out between the two parties, there may be an announcement before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's West Bengal visit on March 1 and 2. According to reports, the PM will be in Bengal once again on March 6 when he will visit Barasat.

According to reports, Trinamool Congress is demanding one seat in Meghalaya and two seats in Assam.

ALSO READ: Mamata doubts if Congress would win 'even 40 seats' in Lok Sabha polls, dares party to defeat BJP in Varanasi

Mamata's swipe at Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed doubts if Congress, whom she offered to contest on two seats in the state in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, would manage to win “even 40 seats” nationwide if the grand old party goes on to fight in 300 seats. Taking a swipe at Congress, Mamata said that she had offered the party to fight in two seats in West Bengal as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, however, it rejected as it wanted more. She said that the talks between TMC and Congress have not taken place since then.

Related Stories
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over 'deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over 'deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in West Bengal

Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC to depute team for on-spot inquiry, sends notice to Bengal govt and DGP

Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC to depute team for on-spot inquiry, sends notice to Bengal govt and DGP

'Will you call Muslims IPS officers Pakistanis?': Mamata Banerjee steps up attack on BJP

'Will you call Muslims IPS officers Pakistanis?': Mamata Banerjee steps up attack on BJP

“I had asked Congress to fight on 300 seats but they did not listen. Now, they have come to the state first to cause flutter among Muslim voters. I don't know if they will even win 40 seats if they contest 300 seats. I was offering two seats and would have let them win. But they wanted more. I said okay, contest on all 42 then. Rejected! There was no conversation with them since,” Mamata said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement