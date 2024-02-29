Rahul Gandhi may contest from Amethi again, Priyanka Gandhi from Rae Bareli: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively, sources said on Thursday (February 29). This may be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi if the party announces her name for the Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi had suffered defeat in the traditional Congress' stronghold Amethi in front of then BJP candidate in 2019, Smriti Irani.

Rae Bareli, considered yet another Congress stronghold from where Sonia Gandhi has been an MP since 2004, was vacated after she filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan. Though, she had hinted that another member of her family may replace her in the Lok Sabha seat.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," Sonia Gandhi had written in a letter to the people of her constituency.

Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani likely again

Amethi may brace for another interesting contest if Rahul Gandhi is fielded up against Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani from Amethi once again. In the 2019 general elections, Irani had defeat Rahul in his bastion by 55,120 votes. Though, Rahul Gandhi made entry into the Lok Sabha as he won the Wayanad constituency in the polls.

Irani had lost to Rahul in the 2014 polls, however, she cultivated her popularity on the ground in the next five years, giving a jolt to the Congress with her historic win.

Even before the final results were declared by the Election Commission in 2019, Rahul Gandhi had already conceded defeat from Amethi at a press conference in the national capital.

The Lok Sabha constituency is up for yet another fight, given both the leaders are up against each other once again. The general elections are due April-May this year.