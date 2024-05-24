PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut in Mandi, says, 'Congress is extremely anti-daughter, anti-women'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi and BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

PM Modi in Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mandi for the Lok Sabha elections campaigning came down heavily on Congress and alleged that it is taking Himachal Pradesh on the path of destruction. The PM was campaigning for BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi called Congress extremely anti-daughter, anti-women. "This Congress could not reach the 21st century. People move forward, Congress moves backwards. It is going towards the 20th century. The royal family of Congress is extremely anti-daughter, Congress is anti-women," and added, "Congress is taking Himachal Pradesh on the path of destruction. Therefore it is important to stop this. I need your support to free Himachal Pradesh from the clutches of Congress. I would request the people of Himachal to make BJP win all the 6 seats in the assembly by-elections here and ensure the future of the state.

"Those who live only on the legacy of their forefathers cannot build this country. This country will be built by those who rise from the soil and touch heights as big as mountains. Therefore, the future of India today, our startups are run by young people... Daughters of the country are flying drones in the fields... Daughters are flying fighter planes..," he added.

On UCC

PM Modi said, "Modi has pledged to a Uniform Civil Code. Indian citizens, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or Buddhist, should have uniform civil laws. But Congress is opposing the Uniform Civil Code. Congress supports Sharia in the name of Muslim Personal Law," and added, "You have seen the rule of Congress for decades. Congress likes an India where there is poverty and crisis, citizens are surrounded by problems. That's why they want to bring back the old situation in the country. They want to put the country's development in reverse gear. That's why Congress is saying that if they come to power, they will bring back 370 and abolish CAA. Congress allies are saying that they will destroy the country's nuclear weapons."