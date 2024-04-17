Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address BJP rallies in Assam, Tripura today

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister holds roadshow in Guwahati

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The marathon poll campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue on Wednesday in Assam and Tripura day after he held rallies in Bihar, West Bengal and a roadshow in Guwahati.

Yesterday, the PM carried out a roadshow on the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road, with massive crowds turning up to greet him. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati in the evening on a two-day visit. He will address an election rally in Nalbari today. The two-km-long roadshow of the prime minister began near Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, and concluded near the state secretariat in Dispur.

People confined behind barricades put up along the road raised slogans in favour of the BJP and waved party flags as Modi's cavalcade traversed the stretch.

The prime minister, who was seen standing on the footrest of the vehicle with Assamese 'Gamosa' around his neck, waved back at the crowds, comprising a large number of men and women.

After a night halt in Guwahati, Modi will leave for Nalbari on Wednesday to address an election rally in support of NDA candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad.

Nalbari assembly segment is under Barpeta parliamentary constituency which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Choudhury is locked in a triangular contest with Deep Bayan of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar.

PM Modi in Tripura

PM Modi will address an election rally today at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, Tripura. The security measures in Agartala have been heightened ahead of his visit.

(With PTI inputs)