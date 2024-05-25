Saturday, May 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting underway in 58 seats in penultimate polling round
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting underway in 58 seats in penultimate polling round

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: The penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections is taking place today on 58 seats across six states and two union territories. The last phase of the elections will be held on June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2024 8:01 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 live updates, BJP, Congress, AAP, Delhi, Voter turnout, Haryana
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has entered its penultimate round on Saturday (May 25) with the sixth phase of polling beginning at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The voting is being held on 58 seats across six states and two union territories, which will seal the fate of 889 candidates who are in the fray. Tight security arrangements have been put in place across all polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful voting. The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes 8 seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, 1 seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 in Jharkhand, all 7 seats in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and 8 in West Bengal. Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of the ongoing polls. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of elections. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials are involved in conducting this phase of election. Today’s polling will also decide the fate of two former chief ministers – BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar, contesting from Karnal and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia. Some of the key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur. In the sixth phase of voting, the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will be among those parties who will look to win big in their respective seats. The I.N.D.I.A bloc consists of Congress, AAP among other parties. Odisha is also seeing some key battles in Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar and Puri. The Election Commission has appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers. Follow LIVE updates of sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections here:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 25, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Former India Cricketer Gautam Gambhir casts his vote in Delhi

    Former India Cricketer Gautam Gambhir cast his vote in Delhi.

  • May 25, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Hena Shahab, wife of Gangster-politician late Mohammad Shahabuddin, casts her vote in Siwan

    Hena Shahab is contesting as an Independent from the seat. RJD has fielded Awadh Bihari Choudhary, JD(U) has fielded Vijaylakshmi Devi.

  • May 25, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    JJP leader and former Deputy CM of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala casts vote in Sirsa

    He said, "I appeal to people to come out and exercise their right to vote and vote for the change..."

     

  • May 25, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj casts her vote

    She said, "I want to appeal to people to exercise their right to cast their votes for Viksit Bharat..."

     

  • May 25, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva casts his vote in Mayur Vihar Phase 1

    BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar.

  • May 25, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Want to appeal to people to come out and cast their vote: Sambit Patra

    "I have offered prayers before casting my vote. I want to appeal to people to come out and cast their votes. I have the blessings of my family. I want to thank BJP and PM Modi for supporting and blessing me," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Gangster-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's wife arrives at polling booth in Siwan, to cast her vote

    RJD has fielded Awadh Bihari Choudhary & JD(U) has fielded Vijaylakshmi Devi from the seat.

  • May 25, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    We want people to cast their vote as this is decisive moment for country: Jaishankar

    "We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Odisha: BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra offers prayers at temple in Puri

    Odisha: BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra offered prayers at a temple in Puri.

  • May 25, 2024 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    We will have a hattrick in Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    "Come out in large numbers and vote. Political consciousness is very high in India. Shed your apathy...The issues are very clear, the issues are about development. But the issues that the opposition is framing, they try to create a false narrative in the process they score self-goals...They have lost it...We will have a hattrick in Delhi," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote in his native village Mirzapur

    CM Saini is BJP's candidate for Karnal Assembly by-polls.

  • May 25, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Harsh Malhotra casts his vote

    BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Harsh Malhotra cast his vote today. AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

     

  • May 25, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    60,000 police personnel, drones deployed in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls

    The Delhi Police has made robust security arrangements for the Lok Sabha election in the city on Saturday, deploying over 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling, officials said. They said the city police are also maintaining a strict vigil in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to the department, 51 companies of paramilitary forces and 13,500 home guards from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, besides drones and CCTV cameras will also strengthen the security apparatus. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi began Saturday morning in the sixth phase of the general election.

  • May 25, 2024 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, his wife Lakshmi Puri cast their vote in Delhi

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, his wife Lakshmi Puri cast their votes at a polling booth in Delhi. All 7 seats in Delhi are going to polls today.

     

  • May 25, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Very sure I am going to win this seat: BJP candidate from Bengal’s Medinipur Agnimitra Paul

    "I am very hopeful. For the last two months, I have been fighting on the ground.. in this temperature. The kind of response I have received… they were waiting for me to meet. I am very sure I am going to win this seat," she said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    I've voted for development, wealth creation possible only through development: Jharkhand Governor

    "My appeal to the voters of Jharkhand is that you all must come out and vote. I have voted for the development. I am always interested in development. Because we have to create wealth then only it can be distributed. Nothing will eradicate poverty other than wealth. So wealth creation is possible only through development," he said after casting his vote.

  • May 25, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Congress candidate is not a challenge for me: Khattar after casting vote in Karnal

    "I have cast my vote. I appeal to the people to participate in this festival of democracy and also appeal to vote for the BJP party. The Congress candidate is not a challenge for me," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj appeals to people to cast their vote

    "I have come here to take blessings from Jhandewali Mata and then I will also cast my vote," Swaraj said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

    "I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers," PM Modi posted on X.

  • May 25, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote

    Congress has fielded Divyanshu Budhiraja from this seat.

  • May 25, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives at polling station in Delhi to cast his vote

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived at a polling station in Delhi to cast his vote in the polls today.

  • May 25, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    There is no difficulty in crossing 400 seats: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    "There is a sentiment for '400 paar' and there is no difficulty in crossing 400 seats...We've 37 allies and we will easily cross 400 seats. Shashi Tharoor should worry about his seat and the seats of the Congress party," Puri said.

  • May 25, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Voting begins in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections

    Voting began on 58 seats spread across six states and two union territories which going to polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

  • May 25, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    I.N.D.I.A bloc will get clear and decisive mandate on 4th June: Jairam Ramesh

    "5 phases of elections have been held..It became clear after the first 2 phases that "Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half", so the INDIA alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate on 4th June and on the 4th the country will bid him (PM Modi) goodbye... I have full confidence that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Opposition will win all seven seats in Delhi: AICC in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria

    "Today there is tremendous anger among the people against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi. Both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress will sweep the elections. We will win all seven seats in Delhi," he said.

  • May 25, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Preparations for voting underway at polling booth in Bishnupur, West Bengal

    West Bengal's 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

  • May 25, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Preparations, mock polls underway at polling booth in Delhi's Lodhi Estate

    Delhi's all 7 Parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

  • May 25, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj offers prayers at Jhandewalan temple

    AAP has fielded Somnath Bharti from the seat.

  • May 25, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    People queue up outside polling booth in Ranchi to cast their vote

    Jharkhand's 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

  • May 25, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Preparations, mock polls underway at polling booth in Rajouri, J-K

    Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency constituency will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

  • May 25, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections is all set to take place today

    The sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin at 7 am. The voting will be held in 58 constituencies. The preparations have been completed for the same. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement