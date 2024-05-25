Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting underway in 58 seats in penultimate polling round

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates: The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has entered its penultimate round on Saturday (May 25) with the sixth phase of polling beginning at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The voting is being held on 58 seats across six states and two union territories, which will seal the fate of 889 candidates who are in the fray. Tight security arrangements have been put in place across all polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful voting. The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes 8 seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, 1 seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 in Jharkhand, all 7 seats in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and 8 in West Bengal. Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of the ongoing polls. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of elections. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials are involved in conducting this phase of election. Today's polling will also decide the fate of two former chief ministers – BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar, contesting from Karnal and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia. Some of the key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur. In the sixth phase of voting, the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will be among those parties who will look to win big in their respective seats. The I.N.D.I.A bloc consists of Congress, AAP among other parties. Odisha is also seeing some key battles in Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar and Puri. The Election Commission has appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers.