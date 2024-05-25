Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi, people lose cool | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MS Dhoni

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote in his hometown Ranchi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. Surrounded by cameras, the legendry cricketer arrived at the polling booth, in tshirt and goggles, flaunting his long hair that he grew ahead of the IPL 2024. He was accompanied by his wife Sakshi.

As people saw the man who put Ranchi on the global map in the cricketing world, they lost their cool and starting capturing him in their mobile phones.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sanjay Seth while Congress has given ticket to Yashaswini Sahay on the seat.

Dhoni, who has returned from Bengaluru a few days ago after a disheartening end to the CSK's campaign this year in IPL, was seen earlier riding his bike, the video of which had gone viral.

Dhoni was reportedly the first player to leave for Ranchi on Sunday morning after his team's final league game in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 19. Dhoni had an impressive season with the bat. He made 161 runs in 11 innings with his strike of 220.54 being the major highlight. He has the second-best strike rate on the list of players with over 100 runs in the league phase of the tournament, only behind Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04.

Will Dhoni retire after IPL 2024?

There is no confirmation on MS Dhoni's future as of now. According to a report in Times of India, Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is retiring and will take a call in two months. "Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus," TOI quoted a source saying.