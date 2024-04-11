Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Mamata Banerjee is going to sweep Bengal,' says Shatrughan Sinha | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded SS Ahluwalia against Shatrughan Sinha in West Bengal's Asansol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said that he has always said that in elections no one is an enemy but only an opponent. He also emphasised that Trinamool Congress is going to sweep the elections under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

On BJP

"BJP is desperate...it is visible. How can a party win more than 400 seats when it is not contesting in more than 450 seats. Mamata is going to sweep the elections because she is the iron lady and Mamata's guarantees always work. Look at her ground presence, her popularity... Even if BJP has improved in Bengal, it has no chance of winning."

On Sandeshkhali

"The action from the state government on Sandeshkhali was indeed delayed but it was Mamata Banerjee only who took the step. The BJP did a low-level politics by fielding Rekha Patra." BJP Lok Sabha poll nominee Rekha Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

"Why can't BJP talk about Kathua, Hathras... It is BJP who is doing the appeasement politics, not the TMC"

On Nitish Kumar

"It is for the good that Nitish Kumar left the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Now there is no doubt about anyone. All are united now."