Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul to address election rallies as campaign for phase 1 ends today
Live now

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul to address election rallies as campaign for phase 1 ends today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On the last day of the campaign for phase 1 in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is set to hold various election rallies while Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 8:25 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on April 19, Friday. In the first phase of the high-stakes elections, voting will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. With less than 48 hours left for the election to begin, star campaigners from different political parties are set to hold rallies to strengthen the chances of their respective candidates as the campaign for the first phase will end today (Wednesday). Stay tuned for the latest election coverage.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 17, 2024 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    EC asks political parties to share details of aircraft, helicopters used in campaigning

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details of aircraft and helicopters being used for campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

    A letter by Tejas Samel, deputy election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the district election office, but that duration has now been reduced to 24 hours.

    "We are sending a revised letter on April 17. Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel said.

  • Apr 17, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP announces one more candidate for Maharashtra

    The BJP has announced one more candidate for Maharashtra. The party has fielded Prakash Krushna Nikam from Palghar seat. Polling in Maharashtra will take place in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections.

  • Apr 17, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Only Modi can ensure strong, prosperous Bharat in third term, says Devendra Fadnavis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be elected for a third term for a strong and prosperous Bharat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday as he targeted the opposition over the alleged lack of coordination with the analogy of a train.

    Addressing a poll rally, the senior BJP leader said the people have only two choices in this election- either to elect Modi for development or the alliance led by Rahul Gandhi.

    "Modiji is the power engine of our Mahayuti alliance. There is ample space for people to board this 'Vikas ki train' of Modiji with coaches of Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI and others.
    Other alliance doesn't have any coaches and all (constituents) claim themselves to be engines but they lack coordination," he said.

  • Apr 17, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Modi govt determined to end Naxal menace, says Amit Shah after Chhattisgarh operation

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated security forces for the successful operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and said the Modi government is determined to free the country from the scourge.

    Shah said that due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area now and soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free.

    "Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

  • Apr 17, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi to address election rallies in Assam and Tripura

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Assam and Tripura, ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement