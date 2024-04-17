Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul to address election rallies as campaign for phase 1 ends today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on April 19, Friday. In the first phase of the high-stakes elections, voting will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. With less than 48 hours left for the election to begin, star campaigners from different political parties are set to hold rallies to strengthen the chances of their respective candidates as the campaign for the first phase will end today (Wednesday). Stay tuned for the latest election coverage.