Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bengaluru

Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on contesting upcoming polls | "I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate, I still have hope, I do not fear any expulsion. I will contest elections and win and will go back to BJP again. I have competed five times with the lotus sign."

BJP expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party on Monday for 6 years "for embarrassing the party" by contesting as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency.