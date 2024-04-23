Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bengaluru

The election campaign has intensified ahead of the second phase after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party saying that if it comes to power, they will redistribute the country's wealth by conducting a survey of Hindu properties. The 'Grand Old Party' has reacted strongly.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2024 7:36 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are underway in the nation. Voting for the first phase has already concluded while the second phase polling is scheduled for April 26. With just two days left for the second phase, political parties have intensified their campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Chhattisgarh while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Bengaluru. In the second phase, 89 constituencies will go to polls across 13 states and Union Territories. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 23, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa says will contest as an independent, win and go back to BJP

    Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on contesting upcoming polls | "I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate, I still have hope, I do not fear any expulsion. I will contest elections and win and will go back to BJP again. I have competed five times with the lotus sign."

    BJP expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party on Monday for 6 years "for embarrassing the party" by contesting as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency.

  • Apr 23, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Voter awareness program organised in Srinagar

    Mega Voter Awareness Program under SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) organised at Tulip Garden in Srinagar. The awareness program aimed to educate citizens about the importance of voting, voter registration processes, and electoral participation.

  • Apr 23, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Amit Shah holds late night meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda

    Union Minister Amit Shah held a late night meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday, amid the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting started at around 11:30 pm yesterday and concluded at around 2 am at Nadda's residence.

