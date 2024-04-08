Monday, April 08, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign in Chhattisgarh with Bastar rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 8:11 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls intensified across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are leading the campaign for the ruling party. Yesterday, PM Modi addressed rallies in three states - Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister is today also scheduled to address rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. PM Modi will launch BJP's poll campaign in Chhattisgarh with the Bastar rally. In Maharashtra, he will hold a rally in the Chandrapur district. On the other hand, Opposition parties are also scheduled to hold poll rallies. The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of meting out "injustice" to sanitation workers and asserted that if voted to power, it will end the evil practice of manual scavenging, re-skilling all those engaged in it for some other work and provide them jobs.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 08, 2024 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Narendra Modi will address public in Chandrapur district

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said. The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.

  • Apr 08, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I.N.D.I.A bloc allies CPI(M), Congress trade allegations on CAA, Kannur blast

    The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress, both part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, on Sunday traded allegations against each other on various issues, including CAA and the recent Kannur blast, as the Lok Sabha poll campaign intensified in the state. Polling will be held in the state on April 26. At a LDF public meeting in Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his accusations of Congress being silent on the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and various central government policies that are against the interests of the state.

  • Apr 08, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Several Rajasthan Congress leaders join BJP

    A day after the public meeting of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge here, several party leaders including former MLA Gangajal Meel and PCC vice president Sushil Sharma left the party and joined the BJP on Sunday. Hanuman Meel, who contested assembly elections on Congress tickets from Suratgarh, former PCC vice president Ashok Awasthi and several others joined the BJP in the presence of BJP leaders including Onkar Singh Lakhawat, Narayan Panchariya and Arun Chaturvedi. Sushil Sharma alleged there is disappointment among the dedicated workers of the Congress due to factionalism. He claimed he worked for the Congress for years but now there was no one to listen to the party workers.

  • Apr 08, 2024 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress manifesto reflection of people's aspirations: Jitendra Singh

    The Congress manifesto was a reflection of the aspirations of the people, the party's in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said on Sunday as he launched the house-to-house distribution of the 'guarantee card' in the state. Singh said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the people during his two Yatras crisscrossing the country was reflected in the party's manifesto, named 'Nyay Patra'. "The 'Nyay Patra' is a reflection of the aspirations of the people. One can say that the people have written it," he stated.

