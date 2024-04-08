Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign in Chhattisgarh with Bastar rally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls intensified across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are leading the campaign for the ruling party. Yesterday, PM Modi addressed rallies in three states - Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister is today also scheduled to address rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. PM Modi will launch BJP's poll campaign in Chhattisgarh with the Bastar rally. In Maharashtra, he will hold a rally in the Chandrapur district. On the other hand, Opposition parties are also scheduled to hold poll rallies. The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of meting out "injustice" to sanitation workers and asserted that if voted to power, it will end the evil practice of manual scavenging, re-skilling all those engaged in it for some other work and provide them jobs.