Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota, Om Birla slams DMK and Congress | "DMK leaders said that they want to eradicate Sanatana Dharma and Congress is allied with them. Congress never condemned their statement on Sanatana Dharma. If they had considered it wrong, they wouldn't have allied with DMK. If you support such people that means you have the same ideology. Congress is doing appeasement and divisive politics..."