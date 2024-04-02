Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJD, BJP knock EC door with poll code violation complaints in Odisha
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJD, BJP knock EC door with poll code violation complaints in Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The BJP and Congress sharpened the attack against each other in the poll season. In a fresh attack, the ruling saffron party urged the EC to take the strictest action against Rahul Gandhi and issue directions to lodge an FIR against him for his "match-fixing" remarks.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 7:09 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Political parties intensified their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They also stepped up their attacks against their rivals. The BJP urged the Election Commission to order lodging of an FIR against TMC leader Piyush Panda and ban him from campaigning, alleging that he hurled a casteist slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in West Bengal. On the other hand, in a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips. The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote verification system which permits an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Karnataka today. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 02, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No vacancy till 2047: BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya's message to Rahul Gandhi

    Pooh-poohing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempt at grabbing power, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said he must realise there is "no vacancy" for the top post at least until 2047. The senior BJP leader also took a swipe at Congress for delay in announcing candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli, saying the party is so scared that it has not been able to name candidates for what they always considered their "ancestral seats" and that this shows they do not have confidence even in the Gandhi family.

  • Apr 02, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola Lok Sabha seat

    The Congress on Monday announced the candidature of Dr Abhay Patil from Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.

  • Apr 02, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kerala CM Vijayan criticises Cong over alleged defections of leaders to BJP

    Kerala Chief Minister and Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stepped up his criticism of the Congress, an ally of the INDIA bloc, asserting that its leaders were defecting to BJP, thus tarnishing its reliability at a critical juncture when secular forces confront the saffron party's dominance in the country. The Marxist leader underscored that the future of the country stood in peril, with secularism and democracy facing significant threats.

  • Apr 02, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJD, BJP knock EC door with poll code violation complaints in Odisha

    The ruling BJD and opposition BJP in Odisha knocked on the doors of the Election Commission on Monday with complaints of model code of conduct violation against each other. The BJD alleged that solar light posts were installed in different places in the Aruhuabrutti panchayat area in Balasore district on the instruction of BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, violating the poll code. "This was done hurriedly to illegally influence voters of the area by MP Pratap Sarangi since he has done no work for the people in the last five years," the BJD alleged in its memorandum to the EC. The BJD urged the EC to probe the incident and take appropriate action.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement