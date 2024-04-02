Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJD, BJP knock EC door with poll code violation complaints in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Political parties intensified their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They also stepped up their attacks against their rivals. The BJP urged the Election Commission to order lodging of an FIR against TMC leader Piyush Panda and ban him from campaigning, alleging that he hurled a casteist slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in West Bengal. On the other hand, in a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips. The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote verification system which permits an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Karnataka today.