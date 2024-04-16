Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of Muslim candidates fielded by NDA and I.N.D.I.A | Check all names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling for the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections is set to take place in seven phases beginning April 19. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to cross 400-seat mark while the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is trying hard to restrict PM Modi and hoping to bounce back. Both the alliance blocs have announced candidates on most of the seats out of a total 543. However, there are some seats on which parties are yet to field candidates.

One of the most important factors which affect the outcome of elections is the selection of candidates, given the fact that India is such a diverse nation.

Political parties have to keep in mind a number of factors while declaring candidates depending upon on their winnability, caste-equation, demography, popularity, and performance among others.

The first phase of polling is set for April 19, second on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 26 and seventh and last phase on June 1. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

Let's take a look at Muslim candidates fielded by both NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As candidates on some seats are yet to be announced by the political parties, the list will be updated accordingly.

List of Muslim candidates fielded by NDA

Dhubri in Assam : Zabed Islam (AGP)

: Zabed Islam (AGP) Kishanganj in Bihar : Mujahid Alam, JD(U)

: Mujahid Alam, JD(U) Lakshadweep: TP Yousuf (NCP)

TP Yousuf (NCP) Malappuram in Kerala: Dr Abdul Salam (BJP)

Lis to Muslim candidates fielded by I.N.D.I.A bloc

Dhubri in Assam: Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

in Assam: Rakibul Hussain (Congress) Karimganj in Assam: Rashid Ahmed Choudhary (Congress)

in Assam: Rashid Ahmed Choudhary (Congress) Madhubani in Bihar: Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD)

in Bihar: Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD) Araria in Bihar: Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)

in Bihar: Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) Kishanganj in Bihar: Mohammad Jawed (Congress)

in Bihar: Mohammad Jawed (Congress) Katihar in Bihar: Tariq Anwar (Congress)

in Bihar: Tariq Anwar (Congress) Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah (JKNC)

in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah (JKNC) Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (JKNC)

in Jammu and Kashmir: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (JKNC) Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir: Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi (JKNC)

in Jammu and Kashmir: Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi (JKNC) Bangalore Central in Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)

in Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) Vatakara in Kerala: Shafi Parambil (Congress)

in Kerala: Shafi Parambil (Congress) Malappuram in Kerala: ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

in Kerala: ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) Ponnani in Kerala: Abdussamad Samadani (IUML)

in Kerala: Abdussamad Samadani (IUML) Lakshadweep : Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed (Congress)

: Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed (Congress) Lakshadweep : Mohammed Faizal Padippura (NCP-Sharad Pawar)

: Mohammed Faizal Padippura (NCP-Sharad Pawar) Bhubaneswar in Odisha: Yasir Nawaz (Congress)

in Odisha: Yasir Nawaz (Congress) Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh: Imran Masood (Congress)

in Uttar Pradesh: Imran Masood (Congress) Kairana in Uttar Pradesh: Iqra Hasan (SP)

in Uttar Pradesh: Iqra Hasan (SP) Rampur in Uttar Pradesh: Mohibullah Nadvi (SP)

in Uttar Pradesh: Mohibullah Nadvi (SP) Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh: Zia ur Rahman Barq (SP)

in Uttar Pradesh: Zia ur Rahman Barq (SP) Amroha in Uttar Pradesh: Kunwar Danish Ali (Congress)

in Uttar Pradesh: Kunwar Danish Ali (Congress) Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh: Afzal Ansari (SP)

in Uttar Pradesh: Afzal Ansari (SP) Raiganj in West Bengal: Ali Ramz Victor (Congress)

in West Bengal: Ali Ramz Victor (Congress) Maldaha Uttar in West Bengal: Mostaque Alam (Congress)

Uttar in West Bengal: Mostaque Alam (Congress) Maldaha Dakshin in West Bengal: Isha Khan Choudhury (Congress)

in West Bengal: Isha Khan Choudhury (Congress) Jangipur in West Bengal: Mortaza Hossain (Congress)

in West Bengal: Mortaza Hossain (Congress) Murshidabad in West Bengal: Mohammad Salim (CPM)

in West Bengal: Mohammad Salim (CPM) Krishnanagar in West Bengal: SM Saadi (CPM)

in West Bengal: SM Saadi (CPM) Diamond Harbour in West Bengal: Pratik Ur Rahaman (CPM)

in West Bengal: Pratik Ur Rahaman (CPM) Kolkata Dakshin in West Bengal: Saira Shah Halim (CPM)

in West Bengal: Saira Shah Halim (CPM) Uluberia in West Bengal: Azhar Mullick (Congress)

in West Bengal: Azhar Mullick (Congress) Asansol in West Bengal: Jahanara Khan (CPM)

in West Bengal: Jahanara Khan (CPM) Bardhaman Purba in West Bengal: Nirav Khan (CPM)

in West Bengal: Nirav Khan (CPM) Birbhum in West Bengal: Milton Rashid (Congress)

