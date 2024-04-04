Elections 2024: How to cast vote without voter I-card | Check Election Commission's guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Election Commission has issued guidelines on how to vote without having a voter I-card.

In an attempt to ensure no genuine voter is denied the right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) has instructed state poll officers to overlook minor clerical or spelling errors while verifying voter identities, as long as the person's identity can be confirmed through their voter ID card. Furthermore, the Commission has clarified that a voter ID card issued by the electoral registration officer of another assembly constituency will be valid for identification purposes, as long as the individual's name appears in the electoral rolls of the polling station they are attending.

However, if there is a discrepancy in the photograph on the ID card, the voter must present one of the alternative photo documents specified by the EC. In an order issued last month, the EC said the electors who are not able to produce their voter I-card will have to furnish one of the alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity.

The documents include:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Driving license

MNREGA job card

Indian passport

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs

Passbooks with photographs issued by a bank or post office

Health insurance smart card issued by the Labour Ministry

Unique Disability I-card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice

Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under National Population Register (NPR)

Service I-cards with photographs issued to employees by central or state governments or PSUs

For overseas Indians

Overseas Indians who are registered in the electoral roll based on the particulars in their Indian passport, will be identified on the basis of their original passport only "and no other identity document" at the polling station.

EC's guidelines for media personnel on duty

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Giving further information, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said, "According to the notification issued by the ECI, media personnel authorized by ECI for poll day coverage and other state government department officials can vote via postal ballot under Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

The CEO said that as per the notification, the ECI has notified journalists holding authorization letters issued by the ECI who are engaged in polling day coverage as essential service personnel, along with staff from 6 government departments.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are also being held.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'If you vote for me, it'll go to PM Modi', says Kangana Ranaut