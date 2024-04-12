Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which Lok Sabha elected maximum number of Muslim MPs? Know details here

The Muslim voters have been considered decisive in Indian politics. In terms of religious population, this community stands second in the country. This is the reason why political parties try their best to woo these minority voters. Although political situations keep changing with time, it is also true that numerical strength is very important in democracy. In such a situation, every effort is made to polarize it through various political tricks.
Least number of MPs reached Lok Sabha in 2014 and maximum in 1980
The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is now ending and the 18th Lok Sabha will be constituted in June. 27 Muslim MPs were elected in the 17th Lok Sabha. The lowest number of Muslim MPs remained in the 16th Lok Sabha. Only 22 Muslim MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The maximum number of Muslim MPs were elected in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 49 MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the seventh Lok Sabha. MORE ON ELECTIONS
Table below shows that in 1980 Lok Sabha elections maximum Muslim candidates reached Parliament
|S.NO
|Lok Sabha constituency
|Name of MP
|Party
|1.
|
Warangal
|Kamaluddin Ahmed
|Indian National Congress
|2.
|Godda
|Saminuddin
|Indian National Congress
|3.
|Katihar
|Tariq Anwar
|Indian National Congress
|4.
|Kishanganj
|Jamilur Rahman
|Indian National Congress
|5.
|Madhubani
|Shafiqullah Ansari
|Indian National Congress
|6.
|Siwan
|Mohammad Yusuf
|Indian National Congress
|7.
|Bharuch
|Ahmed Patel
|Indian National Congress
|8.
|Faridabad
|Tayyab Hussain
|Indian National Congress
|9.
|Anantnag
|Ghulam Rasool Kochak
|National Conference
|10.
|Baramulla
|Khwaja Mubarak Shah
|National Conference
|11.
|Srinagar
|Farooq Abdullah
|National Conference
|12.
|Bangalore North
|C.K. Jafar Sharif
|Indian National Congress
|13.
|Dharwad South
|Fakruddinsaab Hussainsaab Mohsin
|Indian National Congress
|14.
|Shimoga
|S T Qadri
|Indian National Congress
|15.
|Chirayinkil
|A.A. Rahim
|Indian National Congress
|16.
|Ponnani
|Ghulam Mahmood Banatwala
|Indian Union Muslim League
|17.
|Manjeri
|Ibrahim Suleiman Sait
|Indian Union Muslim League
|18.
|Calicut
|AK Ibinchibwa
|CPM
|19.
|Lakshadweep
|P.M. Sayed
|Indian National Congress
|20.
|Betul
|Ghufran Azam
|Indian National Congress
|21.
|Satna
|Gulsher Ahmed
|Indian National Congress
|22.
|Aurangabad
|Qazi Salim
|Indian National Congress
|23.
|Washim
|Ghulam Nabi Azad
|Indian National Congress
|24.
|Vellore
|A.K.A. Abdul Samad
|Indian National Congress
|25.
|Moradabad
|General Ghulam Mohammad Khan
|JNP(S)
|26.
|Rampur
|General Zulfikar Ali Khan
|Indian National Congress
|27.
|Badaun
|Mohammad Asrar Ahmed
|Indian National Congress
|28.
|Bareilly
|General Nisar Yar Khan
|JNP(S)
|29.
|Unnao
|Ziaur Rehman Ansari
|Indian National Congress
|30.
|Bahrain
|Syed Muzaffar Hussain
|Indian National Congress
|31.
|Dumariyaganj
|Qazi Jalil Abbasi
|Indian National Congress
|32.
|Maharajganj
|Ashfaq Hussain Ansari
|Indian National Congress
|33.
|Jaunpur
|Dr. Azizullah Azmi
|Janata Party (S)
|34.
|Ghazipur
|Zainul Bashir
|Indian National Congress
|35.
|Mirzapur
|Aziz Imam
|Indian National Congress
|36.
|Kanpur
|Arif Mohammad Khan
|Indian National Congress
|37.
|Eta
|Malik Mohd. Musheer Ahmed Khan
|Indian National Congress
|38.
|Bulandshahr
|Mahmood Hasan Khan
|Janata Party (S)
|39.
|Hapur
|Anavar
|Janata Party (S)
|40.
|Meerut
|Mohsina Kidwai
|Indian National Congress
|41.
|Muzaffarnagar
|Ghayur Ali Khan
|Janata Party (S)
|42.
|Saharanpur
|Rasheed Masood
|Janata Party (S)
|43.
|Raiganj
|Golam Yazdani
|Indian National Congress
|44.
|Malda
|Abul Barkat Ataul Ji K Chaudhary
|Indian National Congress
|45.
|Jangipur
|Zainal Abedin
|CPM
|46.
|Murshidabad
|Masudal Hasan Syed
|CPM
|47.
|Barrackpore
|Mohammad Ismail
|CPM
|48.
|uluberia
|Hannan Mollah
|CPM
|49.
|Katwa
|Saifuddin Chaudhary
|CPM