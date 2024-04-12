Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which Lok Sabha elected maximum number of Muslim MPs? Know details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM Assaduddin Owaisi

The Muslim voters have been considered decisive in Indian politics. In terms of religious population, this community stands second in the country. This is the reason why political parties try their best to woo these minority voters. Although political situations keep changing with time, it is also true that numerical strength is very important in democracy. In such a situation, every effort is made to polarize it through various political tricks.

Least number of MPs reached Lok Sabha in 2014 and maximum in 1980

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is now ending and the 18th Lok Sabha will be constituted in June. 27 Muslim MPs were elected in the 17th Lok Sabha. The lowest number of Muslim MPs remained in the 16th Lok Sabha. Only 22 Muslim MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The maximum number of Muslim MPs were elected in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 49 MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the seventh Lok Sabha. MORE ON ELECTIONS

Table below shows that in 1980 Lok Sabha elections maximum Muslim candidates reached Parliament