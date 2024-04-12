Friday, April 12, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which Lok Sabha elected maximum number of Muslim MPs? Know details here

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is about to end. The 18th Lok Sabha will be constituted in the month of June. Everyone's eyes will be on the representation of Muslims in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 17:24 IST
AIMIM Assaduddin Owaisi
Image Source : PTI AIMIM Assaduddin Owaisi

The Muslim voters have been considered decisive in Indian politics. In terms of religious population, this community stands second in the country. This is the reason why political parties try their best to woo these minority voters. Although political situations keep changing with time, it is also true that numerical strength is very important in democracy. In such a situation, every effort is made to polarize it through various political tricks. 

Least number of MPs reached Lok Sabha in 2014 and maximum in 1980

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is now ending and the 18th Lok Sabha will be constituted in June. 27 Muslim MPs were elected in the 17th Lok Sabha. The lowest number of Muslim MPs remained in the 16th Lok Sabha. Only 22 Muslim MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The maximum number of Muslim MPs were elected in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 49 MPs reached the Lok Sabha in the seventh Lok Sabha. MORE ON ELECTIONS

Table below shows that in 1980 Lok Sabha elections maximum Muslim candidates reached Parliament

S.NO Lok Sabha constituency Name of MP Party
1.
Warangal 
 Kamaluddin Ahmed  Indian National Congress
2.  Godda Saminuddin Indian National Congress
3. Katihar  Tariq Anwar Indian National Congress
4.  Kishanganj Jamilur Rahman Indian National Congress
5. Madhubani Shafiqullah Ansari Indian National Congress
6. Siwan Mohammad Yusuf Indian National Congress
7. Bharuch Ahmed Patel  Indian National Congress
8. Faridabad Tayyab Hussain Indian National Congress
9. Anantnag Ghulam Rasool Kochak National Conference
10. Baramulla Khwaja Mubarak Shah National Conference
11. Srinagar Farooq Abdullah National Conference
12. Bangalore North C.K. Jafar Sharif  Indian National Congress
13. Dharwad South Fakruddinsaab Hussainsaab Mohsin Indian National Congress
14. Shimoga S T Qadri Indian National Congress
15. Chirayinkil A.A. Rahim Indian National Congress 
16. Ponnani Ghulam Mahmood Banatwala Indian Union Muslim League
17. Manjeri Ibrahim Suleiman Sait Indian Union Muslim League
18. Calicut AK Ibinchibwa CPM
19.  Lakshadweep P.M. Sayed Indian National Congress
20. Betul Ghufran Azam Indian National Congress
21. Satna Gulsher Ahmed Indian National Congress
22.  Aurangabad Qazi Salim Indian National Congress
23.  Washim Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian National Congress
24.  Vellore A.K.A. Abdul Samad  Indian National Congress
25.  Moradabad General Ghulam Mohammad Khan JNP(S)
26.  Rampur General Zulfikar Ali Khan Indian National Congress
27. Badaun Mohammad Asrar Ahmed Indian National Congress
28. Bareilly General Nisar Yar Khan JNP(S)
29. Unnao Ziaur Rehman Ansari Indian National Congress
30. Bahrain  Syed Muzaffar Hussain Indian National Congress
31. Dumariyaganj Qazi Jalil Abbasi  Indian National Congress
32. Maharajganj Ashfaq Hussain Ansari Indian National Congress
33. Jaunpur Dr. Azizullah Azmi  Janata Party (S)
34. Ghazipur Zainul Bashir  Indian National Congress
35. Mirzapur Aziz Imam Indian National Congress
36. Kanpur Arif Mohammad Khan Indian National Congress
37. Eta Malik Mohd. Musheer Ahmed Khan Indian National Congress
38. Bulandshahr Mahmood Hasan Khan Janata Party (S)
39. Hapur Anavar Janata Party (S)
40. Meerut Mohsina Kidwai Indian National Congress
41. Muzaffarnagar Ghayur Ali Khan Janata Party (S)
42. Saharanpur Rasheed Masood Janata Party (S)
43. Raiganj Golam Yazdani Indian National Congress
44. Malda Abul Barkat Ataul Ji K Chaudhary Indian National Congress
45. Jangipur Zainal Abedin CPM
46. Murshidabad Masudal Hasan Syed CPM
47. Barrackpore Mohammad Ismail CPM
48. uluberia Hannan Mollah CPM
49. Katwa Saifuddin Chaudhary CPM
       

 

