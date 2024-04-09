Lok Sabha Elections: From Rohini Acharya to Bansuri Swaraj, daughters of top politicians who are in the fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women from political families contesting in the Lok Sabha election

The Lok Sabha elections battle intensified as the dates for the voting are around the corner. The top politicians, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi are carrying out election campaigns to woo voters by offering poll promises. PM Modi, who is leading the campaigns for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), is on a streak of attacks against the opposition parties on a range of issues, including ‘parivarvad’ or dynastic politics. Often, people link the dynastic politics issue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and others. But, they often omit women politicians who also carry forward their parents' political legacy with equal passion.

In the Lok Sabha polls 2024, several women candidates, who are the daughters of prominent politicians, are in the race to reach Parliament. From the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj to Bihar stalwart Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, many women are putting up a tough fight against their rivals to fulfil their parents' dream.

A list of daughters who are contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024

Rohini Acharya: Daughter of former Bihar chief ministers - Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi - is debuting in politics by contesting from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, competing with sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. She is contesting the election on her family party RJD's ticket. Misa Bharti: Another daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti was fielded from the Patliputra seat. She is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Bansuri Swaraj: Daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj is also making a debut in electoral politics as her party fielded her from the New Delhi seat. Swaraj, who is a lawyer by profession, replaced sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. Supriya Sule: Daughter of Sharad Pawar, the founder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is locked in a unique poll battle. She is contesting against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Sunetra is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Miniter Ajit Pawar. People are calling it a poll battle of ‘Nanad vs Bhabhi’ in Hindi. Shambhavi Choudhary: Daughter of Ashok Kumar Choudhary, a minister and confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shambhavi Choudhary is contesting from Samastipur as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) candidate. Kadiyam Kavya: Daughter of former deputy chief minister of Telangana Kadiyam Srihari, Kadiyam Kavya is Congress candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha seat. YS Sharmila: Daughter of former chief minister Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat from Kadapa. She is the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). Daggubati Purandeswari: Former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari, daughter of NTR, is contesting from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She is the Andhra Pradesh BJP. Pankaja Munde: Daughter of late Maharashtra stalwart Gopinath Munde is contesting from the Beed constituency on a BJP ticket. Mehbooba Mufti: Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti is in the race to reach Delhi by contesting from from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Also read: Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha writes four-page letter urging for bail