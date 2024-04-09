Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha writes four-page letter urging for bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has purportedly released a four-page letter where she is urging to be granted bail. A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

In the letter she writes, "I have no involvement or financial benefit from the excise policy. I'm a victim. ED and CBI investigation is a media trial for 2.5 years. I have cooperated with the investigation to the best of my knowledge and given all the bank account details. I will hand over all the mobile phones which the agency claims that I have destroyed. The agency raid has physically and mentally tortured me and has also threatened me."