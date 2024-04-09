Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
  4. Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha writes four-page letter urging for bail

Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha writes four-page letter urging for bail

Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, claiming her 16-year-old son has exams and needs her "moral and emotional support".

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: April 09, 2024 12:57 IST
K Kavitha
Image Source : PTI K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has purportedly released a four-page letter where she is urging to be granted bail. A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

In the letter she writes, "I have no involvement or financial benefit from the excise policy. I'm a victim. ED and CBI investigation is a media trial for 2.5 years. I have cooperated with the investigation to the best of my knowledge and given all the bank account details. I will hand over all the mobile phones which the agency claims that I have destroyed. The agency raid has physically and mentally tortured me and has also threatened me."

"Madam Justice, today 95%. Cases of ED/CBI are on opposition party leaders & when the accused joins the BJP the investigation abruptly stops. Madam Justice, on the floor of the parliament, BJP leaders openly threaten the opposition 'Chup ho Jao, warna ED bhejunga..."India Tv -

Image Source : INDIA TV"I am a dutiful mother,' Kavitha writes
India Tv -
Image Source : INDIA TV"I am most victimised as am a woman," Kavitha further writes

