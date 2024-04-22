Lok Sabha Elections 2024 FAQs: How a voter can change polling booth or constituency in electoral rolls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elections are treated as a festival in a democracy as a citizen gets the right to vote and participate in the government formation. The participation of citizens is what makes this electoral exercise a success. However people who are keen to vote but sometimes fail to participate in the election provess due to various reasons. As Lok Sabha elections are underway, let's know how one can change thier constituency or polling centre if a voter has relocated within the same city or another place.

In order to request the election commission to change your voter id details, one has to fill up Form 8 for shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral Roll.

What information one has to provide in Form 8?

In case the shifting, one has to fill form 8 and submit to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the constituency where your new residence is located.

Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Election Commission of India Form 8

Form 8 requires a person to share details including:

No. and Name of Assembly Constituency

No. and Name of Parliamentary Constituency

Name of Applicant

EPIC No

Aadhaar Details

Mobile No.

Email

Reason for application, any one

Shifting of Residence

Correction of entries in existing electoral roll

Issue of Replacement EPIC without correction

Request for marking as person with disability

Other details

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases, with voting in phase one has already concluded. The second phase is on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on may 13, fifth on May 25, sixth on June 1 and counting on June 4.