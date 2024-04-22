Monday, April 22, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 FAQs: How a voter can change polling booth or constituency in electoral rolls?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 FAQs: How a voter can change polling booth or constituency in electoral rolls?

A voter may require a change in the polling booth or constituency due to various reasons, in order to properly exercise his-her voting right. Let's take a look how one can request for changes.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 15:48 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elections are treated as a festival in a democracy as a citizen gets the right to vote and participate in the government formation. The participation of citizens is what makes this electoral exercise a success. However people who are keen to vote but sometimes fail to participate in the election provess due to various reasons. As Lok Sabha elections are underway, let's know how one can change thier constituency or polling centre if a voter has relocated within the same city or another place.

In order to request the election commission to change your voter id details, one has to fill up Form 8 for shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral Roll.

What information one has to provide in Form 8?

In case the shifting, one has to fill form 8 and submit to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the constituency where your new residence is located.

India Tv - Election Commission of India Form 8

Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION Election Commission of India Form 8

Form 8 requires a person to share details including: 

  • No. and Name of Assembly Constituency 
  • No. and Name of Parliamentary Constituency 
  • Name of Applicant 
  • EPIC No
  • Aadhaar Details 
  • Mobile No.
  • Email 
  • Reason for application, any one  
  • Shifting of Residence 
  • Correction of entries in existing electoral roll
  • Issue of Replacement EPIC without correction
  • Request for marking as person with disability
  • Other details

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases, with voting in phase one has already concluded. The second phase is on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on may 13, fifth on May 25, sixth on June 1 and counting on June 4.

