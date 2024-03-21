Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases third list of 57 candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

The Congress party has revealed its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising 57 contenders from eight states and Union Territories. Among the prominent names put forward are MV Rajeev Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member, who will contest from Bangalore North, and Amit Chawda, the Congress Legislative Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, nominated from Gujarat's Anand constituency.

Strategic nominees

MV Rajeev Gowda's nomination from Bangalore North and Amit Chawda's candidacy from Anand signal Congress's strategic moves in key constituencies. These nominees bring political acumen and experience to the electoral battlefield, underscoring the party's efforts to field strong contenders.

Congress expands candidate roster

The release of the third candidate list reflects Congress's sustained momentum in its election preparations. With nominations spanning across multiple states and UTs, the party demonstrates its commitment to contesting vigorously in the upcoming polls.

Political dynasties represented

The inclusion of candidates like Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Kamal Nath, and Vaibhav Gehlot underscores the continuation of political legacies within the Congress party. These nominees, hailing from prominent political families, aim to uphold and strengthen their family's political influence in their respective constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency further highlighted the party's strategic approach. This move aimed to consolidate Congress's electoral prospects in South India while also strengthening its national presence.

Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal

Sitting MP Shashi Tharoor's bid to retain the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and K C Venugopal's candidacy from Alappuzha emphasise the party's focus on defending key seats. These stalwarts are poised to lead spirited campaigns to secure electoral victory.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the unveiling of the third candidate list underscored Congress's determination to contest fiercely and uphold its political legacy across the country.