Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases sixth list of 5 candidates | Check details

Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases sixth list of 5 candidates | Check details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : The Congress on Monday (March 25) released the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The party has declared four candidates of Rajasthan and just one of Tamil Nadu.

Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara will be party candidates in Rajasthan. Prahlad Gunjal, the former BJP leader who recently joined the Congress, will take on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Kota.

The party has fielded Advocate C Robert Bruce against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nainar Nagendran and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) M Jhansirani in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

The party has also announced the candidature of Dr Tharahai Cuthbert as the party candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's Vilavancode constituency.

Congress has now announced the 190 candidates so far. Earlier on Saturday, the party announced 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list also included two candidates from Rajasthan. The party has fielded its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi seat.

The 'Grand Old Party' has also named Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Danish Ali from Amroha, Ram Nath Sikarwar from Fatehpur Sikri, Alok Mishra from Kanpur, Pradeep Jain Aditya from Jhansi, Tanuj Punia from Barabanki-SC, Akhilesh Pratap Singh from Deoria, Sadan Prasad from Bansgaon-SC.

