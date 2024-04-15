Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to contest more seats again, Congress to contest lowest since Independence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 is special not only because Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and Prime Miniter Narendra Modi is attempting to break the first PM of India and Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru's record of winning three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, but also because some statistics that manifest the rising political strength of the BJP under PM Modi's leadership and continuation of Congress' waning trend despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts by launching Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The ruling party BJP and Congress announced almost all candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 424 candidates till now. It is likely to contest 446 seats with announcements pending for some seats of Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Ladakh. This is the fifth time when the saffron party fielded over 400 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP fielded 229 candidates in the 1984-1985 Lok Sabha polls, 225 in 1989, 477 in the 1991-92 polls, 471 in 1996, 388 in 1998, 339 in 1999, 364 in 2004, 433 in 2009, 428 in 2014 and 436 in 2019.

BJP's numbers of candidates sate-wise

The saffron party already declared candidates for 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 41 seats in West Bengal, 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 26 seats in Gujarat, 25 seats each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 24 seats in Maharashtra, 23 seats in Tamil Nadu, 21 seats in Odisha, 17 seats each in Bihar and Telangana, 16 in Kerala, 13 in Jharkhand, 11 seats each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 10 in Haryana, 7 in Delhi, 6 seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, 5 seats in Uttarakhand, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, one seat each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram and Puducherry.

The party is likely to announce 22 more candidates including 7 seats in Punjab (Khadoor Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Firozpur, Bathinda and Sangrur), 6 seats in Maharashtra (Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Mumbai South, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West and Palghar), 4 in Uttar Pradesh (Deoria, Kaiserganj, Firozabad and Rae Bareli), 3 in Jammu and Kashmir (Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla) and one each in West Bengal (Diamond Harbour) and Ladakh.

On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (INC) fielded 280 candidates till now. It is likely to contest between 325 to 330 seats with announcements pending for some seats of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Ladakh. Even if the grand old party contests around 325 seats, it would be a new low for the grand old party which once fought on 490 seats.

Congress' numbers of candidates sate-wise

The Congress already declared candidates for 28 seats each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, 24 seats in Gujarat, 22 seats in Rajasthan, 17 in Odisha, 16 in Kerala, 15 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 14 in Telangana, 13 seats each in West Bengal and Assam, 11 seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 9 in Tamil Nadu, 6 seats each in Bihar and Punjab, 5 in Uttarakhand, 3 seats each in Delhi and Jharkhand, 2 seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, one seat each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura.

The party is likely to announce 50 more candidates including 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 9 seats in Haryana, 7 seats in Punjab, 4 seats in Jharkhand (Godda, Ranchi, Dhanbad and Palamau), 3 seats in Bihar (Paschim Champaran, Samastipur and Patna Sahib), 3 seats in Odisha (Sambalpur, Cuttack and Aska), 3 seats in Telangana (Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Khammam), 2 seats in Himachal Pradesh (Kangra and Hamirpur), 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh (Amethi and Rae Bareli), 2 seats in Maharashtra (Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North) and one in Ladakh. The party is likely to declare 2 or 3 more candidates for West Bengal after the seat-sharing arrangement with the Left Front.

How Congress' statistics dropped over the years

The Congress fielded 479 candidates in the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52, 490 in 1957, 488 in 1962, 516 in 1967, 441 in 1977, 492 in 1977, 492 in 1980, 491 in 1984 26, 510 in 1989, 487 in 1991, 529 in 1996, 477 in 1998, 453 in 1999, 417 in 2004, 440 in 2009, 464 in 2014 and 421 in 2019.

BJP and Congress' 'numbers strategy' decoded

In the late 90s, Indian politics entered coalition politics. It started under BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani when they formed a government and ran a successful coalition government under an umbrella coalition - NDA (National Democratic Alliance) from 1998 to 2004. In 2004, Congress also formed a coalition government defeating the NDA. Congress stayed in power for two terms from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA (United Progressive Alliance). Since 2014, the NDA has been in power with remarkable electoral performance under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The two consecutive debacles of Congress compelled the party to share more seats with its newly formed I.N.D.I.A bloc partners. Subsequently, Congress reduced to the lowest ever in terms of contesting the numbers of seats this election. On the other hand, the BJP has been on a winning streak since 2014 which boosted the party's confidence to contest a maximum number of seats.