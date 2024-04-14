BJP's election manifesto is for today, tomorrow and 25 years down the line: Jaishankar | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday (April 24) hailed the manifesto released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that it is the manifesto for today and also number of years down the line. He said that there is something available in the manifesto for every citizen of the country.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the External Affairs Minister said, "This Sankalp Patra is the audit of 10 years of our government. As far as infrastructure is concerned, there is a plan in the manifesto how to become a manufacturing hub, how to excel Make In India in Defence and how to create employment opportunities for youths. The manifesto contains something for every citizen. If we look at it from a time perspective, it is a manifesto for today, five years down the line and also after 25 years."

Rahul Gandhi on BJP's manifesto

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the BJP's manifesto in which he said that there is no mention of "unemployment and inflation", Jaishankar said that employment will be generated as India becomes a manufacturing hub which is promised in the manifesto.

"May be he did not read it properly, or may be he did not understand it. We have promised to make India a manufacturing hub. There will be employment. How can he say that there is no mention of employment?" he said.

Atmosphere in South India

Asked about the atmosphere in South India where the BJP is putting in lot of efforts in the Lok Sabha polls, Jaishankar said that there is a "new energy" in the region as the people there have witnessed the 10 year track record of the Modi government.

"I have come from Kerala recently. I think today there is a new energy in the South and people have confidence in the 10 year record of the government. People witnessed various schemes. We have expectations from the South India," he said.

BJP manifesto

The sankalp patra for the Lok Sabha elections has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, which asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. PM Modi handed over copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

