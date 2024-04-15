Lok Sabha Polls: Arun Govil's remarks on Constitution sparks political controversy, Opposition hits out at BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X/SANJAYAZADSLN BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil speaking to the media.

A video featuring Arun Govil, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut, discussing potential alterations to the Constitution, has sparked controversy. Responding to accusations, Govil stated that the Modi government intends to amend the Constitution by emphasizing its historical evolution and the necessity for consensus for any modifications.

What did Arun Govil say?

The video, circulating widely on social media, shows him addressing the topic of the Constitution. When questioned by a reporter about the opposition's claims regarding potential changes to the Constitution under the Modi government's future tenure, Govil highlighted the ongoing evolution of the Constitution over time. "Change is a sign of development. It's not a bad thing. Situations were different at that time and the current situation is different, so if changes are to be made... The Constitution doesn't change with one person's intention. It can be changed with everybody's consensus..." Govil can be heard saying in the video.

Sanjay Singh on Govil's remarks

Various political figures, including AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have responded to Arun Govil's statement, accusing the BJP of aiming to undermine the Constitution. Sharing the video of Govil's remarks, Singh criticized the BJP and cautioned the Dalits, backward classes, and marginalized communities, stating that it is evident the BJP intends to dismantle the Constitution and abolish reservation. He referenced previous statements made by Lallu Singh, Jyoti Mirdha, and Anant Hegde, and emphasized that Arun Govil, being a candidate directly supported by Prime Minister Modi, has echoed similar sentiments.

Akhilesh Yadav on Govil's remarks

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of aiming to benefit a select group of billionaires aligned with their party by subverting the Constitution. He criticized the BJP's decision to nominate candidates who lack the understanding of distinguishing between progressive amendments and fundamental alterations in the Constitution, labelling it as a serious error. Despite this, Yadav expressed confidence that the public has already made up its mind to defeat every BJP candidate, indicating the party's anticipated electoral setback.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

ALSO READ: Meerut Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP's Arun Govil to contest against Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma