Locust attacks in India: Terrifying photos, videos of one of the worst swarm attacks emerge

Image Source : TWITTER FILE

2020 is only serving humanity with pangs of doomsday with each one fearing for his or her life. No, we are not talking about the coronavirus but an army of insects that have made their way into India, causing troubles in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Vidharba in Maharashtra, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and even new Delhi. Terrifying videos of locust attacks, led by the little insects but causing greater damage, have emerged. Experts have claimed it to be the worst attack in nearly 26 years. Locusts are insects that travel in large swarms only during the day time. They can travel up to 150 kilometers in a day depending on the wind speed. They are known for feasting on all sorts of plants and standing crops. The photos and videos surely instill a sense of apocalyptic doom.

TERRIFYING VIDEOS OF LOCUST ATTACKS IN INDIA

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj of Sehore district beat utensils in a bid to scare away swarms of locusts that attacked their farms. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts. pic.twitter.com/tLahQqz8Ej — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Locust Attack in Jaipur 🤮



#2020 isn't it too much already ?



pic.twitter.com/PJxdKDQGER — Srinivas M.D(AIIMS) 📢 (@srinivasaiims) May 25, 2020

This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna. pic.twitter.com/8aqLa8lA4O — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2020

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Swarms of locusts seen at a village in Chhatarpur district. pic.twitter.com/jcfnlGTuR2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Respected chief minister Mr. @CMOTamilNadu please take some necessary steps to prevent against locust attack; it's my humble request; thank you pic.twitter.com/9Lou5lRmpK — VK MEMES (@Vignesh45573948) May 26, 2020

Locust attack in Rajasthan. Jaipur today. They have ability to eat crops like anything. Via @DrRakeshGoswami pic.twitter.com/eROJ08gRWI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 25, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Locust swarms have arrived in Babina, Jhansi district. Bharat Singh, a farmer says, "These locusts destroy our crops". (24.05.20) pic.twitter.com/duGWOT0lbX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the most-affected state Rajasthan is planning to use drones and planes to fight locust swarms. It is also believed that the locusts have changed their strategy this season as they are flying at greater height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas. Union Minister for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary has requested the DGCA to help the government with planes so that pesticides can be sprayed from a greater height. The Rajasthan government is also considering tenders in order to get in drones to counter the menace.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage