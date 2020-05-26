Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Locust attacks in India: Terrifying photos, videos of one of the worst swarm attacks emerge

Locust attacks in India: Terrifying photos, videos of one of the worst swarm attacks emerge

2020 is only serving humanity with pangs of doomsday with each one fearing for his or her life. No, we are not talking about the coronavirus but an army of insects that have made their way into India, causing troubles in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Vidharba in Maharashtra, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and even new Delhi. Terrifying videos of these attacks, led by the little insects but causing greater damage, have emerged.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 22:08 IST
FILE
Image Source : TWITTER

FILE

2020 is only serving humanity with pangs of doomsday with each one fearing for his or her life. No, we are not talking about the coronavirus but an army of insects that have made their way into India, causing troubles in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Vidharba in Maharashtra, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and even new Delhi. Terrifying videos of locust attacks, led by the little insects but causing greater damage, have emerged. Experts have claimed it to be the worst attack in nearly 26 years. Locusts are insects that travel in large swarms only during the day time. They can travel up to 150 kilometers in a day depending on the wind speed. They are known for feasting on all sorts of plants and standing crops. The photos and videos surely instill a sense of apocalyptic doom. 

TERRIFYING VIDEOS OF LOCUST ATTACKS IN INDIA

Meanwhile, the most-affected state Rajasthan is planning to use drones and planes to fight locust swarms. It is also believed that the locusts have changed their strategy this season as they are flying at greater height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas. Union Minister for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary has requested the DGCA to help the government with planes so that pesticides can be sprayed from a greater height. The Rajasthan government is also considering tenders in order to get in drones to counter the menace.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X