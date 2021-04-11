Image Source : PTI No lockdown in Gujarat, night curfew necessary: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in an exclusive conversation with India TV on Sunday said that no lockdown will be imposed in the state for now. Speaking at India TV's Swasthya Sammelan 2021, CM Rupani, however, emphasised night curfew is necessary to control the spread of virus.

"We will not impose lockdown in Gujarat for now...Efforts are on to control the spread of virus," Gujarat CM said.

On being asked about the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said, "Vaccination drive is underway, we will win the fight against the pandemic."

"Mass testing is being done everyday," he further said.

Speaking further, the Gujarat CM said, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot comprise 65 per cent of total Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose by over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time on Saturday as 5,011 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 49 deaths, which equalled a single-day record of fatalities set in May last year.

The state's caseload stands at 3,42,026, including 4,746 deaths, while the recovery count rose to 3,12,151, or 91.27 per cent of the tally, after 2,525 people were discharged during the day.

