Lockdown not an option, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Exclusive

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital to inspect Covid-19 Care Ward, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV on Sunday said that lockdown is not an option now to deal with pandemic as we need to save lives and livelihood. The Chief Minister during India TV's Swasthya Sammelan 2021 said that the administration is monitoring the situation via control rooms and taking appropriate actions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured people that they will succeed in controlling the second wave of coronavirus just like the administration controlled the situation last year but people will have to support us and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"People have become careless in following Covid appropriate behaviour as many have started feeling that the virus is fading away ever since people have started receiving vaccines," the Chief Minister added.

"Guidelines have been issued, awareness programmes are being run, the public just needs to follow the protocol strictly," said Yogi Adityanath adding there is no need to panic and lose morale.

"'Tika Utsav' has been initiated in the state, and is proceeding continuously. We hope to achieve a daily target of administering 5-7 lakh vaccines," Adityanath said.

Vaccine wastage should be avoided, he emphasized. So far, over 90 lakh people have already been administered vaccines.

On vaccine availability row, Yogi Adityanath said that Maharashtra has received more vaccines than Uttar Pradesh but what really matters how one has managed the situation.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, we all have to participate in the team work and fight the pandemic.

