Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till May 31

Image Source : AP Maharashtra extended lockdown till May 31.

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra has been extended till May 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today. The government has also decided to temporarily halt vaccination drive for people in the age group between 18-45.

Meanwhile in some relief, the country's active caseload declined for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to 37,04,099. It now comprises 15.87% of the country's total Covid positive cases. A net decline of 11,122 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 13 states cumulatively account for 82.51 per cent of India's total active cases. These states are Karnataka (5,87,472), Maharashtra (5,61,342), Kerala (4,24,309), Uttar Pradesh (2,16,057), Rajasthan (2,05,730), Andhra Pradesh (1,95,102), Tamil Nadu (1,62,181), Gujarat (1,31,673), West Bengal (91,27,673), Chhattisgarh (1,21,836), Madhya Pradesh (1,11,366), Haryana (1,08,997) and Bihar (91,02,100).

The country's cumulative recoveries stood at 1,93,82,642 on Wednesday. The National Recovery Rate was 83.04 per cent with 3,55,338 recoveries in the last 24 hours. New recoveries outshone new daily cases for the second consecutive day.

Ten states account for 71.58 per cent of the new recoveries.

They are Maharashtra (71,966), Kerala (32,976), Uttar Pradesh (29,358), Karnataka (22,358), Tamil Nadu (19,182), West Bengal (18,994), Haryana (15,728), Gujarat (15,198), Andhra Pradesh (14,502) and Bihar (13,852).

