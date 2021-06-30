Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi announces nationwide lockdown till July 31 in view of third Covid wave? Here's the truth

Rumours are galore about an imminent nationwide lockdown in the country in view of the "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, how true is it?

A viral social media post made to look like a screenshot of a television channel claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown from July 1 till July 31, also declaring the "beginning of the third wave".

PIB Fact Check was prompt enough to reject the claims and asked citizens to be wary of such viral posts in circulation.

Sharing image of the post on Twitter, the fact check wing clarified that no such announcement has been made by the prime minister.

"Prime Minister has not made any such announcement. Kindly be wary of such misleading messages. The said claim is fake," PIB Fact Check wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Haryana extends COVID lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations

READ MORE: Gujarat Lockdown eased: Night curfew lifted from 18 towns; cinema halls, multiplexes allowed

Latest India News