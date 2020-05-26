Image Source : PTI Lockdown 4.0: Rajasthan allows taxis, auto-rickshaws in red zones

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto-rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state. The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence.

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto-rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

Public parks in red zones will also be open from 7 am to 6.45 pm. These activities are already permitted in orange and green zones of the state.

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll to 167 as 272 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state. With these fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 infections in the state has gone up to 7,300.

"As many as 272 fresh cases were reported in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Fifty cases were reported from Pali, 48 from Nagaur, 47 from Jodhpur, 44 from Sikar, 17 from Churu, 13 from Jaipur and 12 from Udaipur, among others, the officials said.

While there are 3,077 active cases in the state, a total of 3,559 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, they said.

According to state government data, Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 79 deaths and 1,828 positive cases followed by Jodhpur which has registered 17 deaths and 1,271 cases. Among the total positive cases in the state are 1,844 migrants who have recently returned to Rajasthan, the data said.

